Survey of Bhojshala complex in MP commences; puja, namaz to continue

Dhar: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.The ASI team worked till noon and left the spot for the day, Ashish Goyal, one of the petitioners in the matter who was present with surveyors, told reporters.

Both Hindus and Muslims consider the site a place of worship. Asked whether Muslims would be allowed to offer prayers at the site, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said ‘puja’ on Tuesdays and ‘namaz’ on Fridays will be held as per practice. The SP said he would discuss the matter with ASI officials and make adequate arrangements for the faith-related activities.

A 15-member team reached the site early in the morning to survey the Bhojshala complex, Goyal said. He said that members of the Hindu Front for Justice, an umbrella organisation representing petitioners like him, were also present during the survey.

“Today they did the ground-level preparations for conducting the survey. As directed by the high court, new technologies like GPS and carbon-dating equipment were used by the team,” Goyal said.

However, eyewitnesses said that the members of the Muslim community were not present on the occasion. As per the ongoing practice, Muslim community members offered Friday namaz at the site amid heavy police presence, they said. Earlier, SP Singh said that the survey had begun at the Bhojshala. A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said.