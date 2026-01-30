Survey calls for re-examining RTI Act

New Delhi: The Economic Survey on Thursday made a strong case for re-examining the nearly two-decade-old Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, suggesting that certain confidential documents and draft deliberations be exempted from disclosure to prevent constraints on effective governance.

The Survey stressed that the RTI law was never intended to satisfy idle curiosity or allow micro-management of government from outside. Instead, its core purpose is to promote transparency and accountability, curb corruption and strengthen citizen participation in democracy. Nearly 20 years after its enactment, the Survey said the Act may require review—not to dilute its spirit, but to align it with global best practices and evolving governance lessons.

Among the possible adjustments proposed were exemptions for brainstorming notes, working papers and draft comments until they become part of final decision-making records. It also suggested shielding service records, transfers and confidential staff reports from routine information requests that serve limited public interest. Another idea floated was a narrowly defined ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to prevent disclosures that could unduly hinder governance.

Clarifying that these were suggestions rather than prescriptions, the Survey emphasised the need to strike a balance between transparency and the space for candid internal deliberation and privacy. The RTI Act, it said, should be viewed as a means to strengthen democracy, not an end in itself.

Citing global practices, the Survey noted that Sweden, the US and the UK all provide exemptions for internal deliberations, policy formulation and sensitive administrative matters.

“By global standards, India’s RTI Act is relatively expansive,” the Survey said, warning that excessive disclosures may weaken decision-making where public interest is marginal.