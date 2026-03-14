Surrendered Maoist leader Devuji seeks lifting ban on CPI (Maoist)

Hyderabad: CPI (Maoist) leader Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, who recently surrendered before Telangana Police, on Saturday demanded that the Centre lift the ban on the outfit and recognise it as a political party, though the organisation does not favour participating in electoral politics.

Speaking to news agency, he said his outfit is ready to lay down arms if it is recognised as a legal political party.

“We requested the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting) to bring the matter to the notice of the Centre (about lifting the ban). The CM responded positively and spoke to the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah). They say that only the government should have arms, and not others. We also say that we will handover arms if our party is recognised as a legal party,” he said.

The CPI (Maoist) suffered losses as many Maoists were either arrested or died or surrendered after the Centre’s anti-Maoist ‘Operation Kagar’ started, he said.