Surrender or face bullet: MP CM Yadav’s stern warning to Naxalites

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday sternly warned Naxalites to surrender, otherwise they will be eliminated; there is no place for the bloody game of Naxalism on the soil of Madhya Pradesh anymore.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism by 2026, aligning with the national objective set under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Yadav said that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Indian Army subdued Pakistan in a four-day military operation.

He further stated that the state police are being equipped with advanced weaponry and modern technology to intensify the anti-Naxal campaign.

Speaking at a ceremonial event in Lanji, Balaghat, a Naxal-affected district, the Chief Minister honoured 64 police officers and personnel from Hawk Force, Special Armed Force, and local police, who were involved in recent anti-Naxal operations. The personnel received out-of-turn promotions in recognition of their bravery and service.

CM Yadav emphasised that this initiative would significantly boost morale within the police force and called the promotions a “golden moment” in the state’s policing history.

Balaghat, once listed among the 12 most Naxal-affected districts in the country, has now been reclassified into a lower-threat category by the Central government — a testament, he said, to the state’s effective counterinsurgency efforts.

“The police have sent a clear message to Naxalites — surrender or be eliminated. There is no place for the bloody game of Naxalism on the soil of Madhya Pradesh anymore,” the CM asserted.

At the event, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said that Balaghat has been battling Naxalism since 1990 and that the recent operations, including the elimination of four female Naxals in a single encounter, mark a decisive shift in ground realities.

Naxals killed in these operations had bounties exceeding Rs 1 crore on their heads, the DGP added.

The event also marked the inauguration and foundation laying of 93 development works worth Rs 169 crore in Balaghat, indicating the government’s parallel focus on development in once-troubled regions. CM Yadav termed the police felicitation as not just a recognition of bravery but a declaration that peace and development will prevail over violence.