Surgical strikes broke the back of terrorists, asserts Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India’s borders are “fully secure” and asserted that surgical strikes conducted by India have broken the back of terrorists.



Addressing a conclave here, he also said that whether it was the “standoff with China or any ill intentions from Pakistan”, Indian armed forces have been giving a “befitting reply”.

Singh further said that India has led the world on issues like terrorism and has been successful in garnering support to eliminate the menace.

“Our borders are fully secure. Whether it was the standoff with China or ill intentions from Pakistan, our armed forces have been giving a befitting reply, whenever required.

“The surgical strikes against terrorism have broken the back of terrorists. A strong and clear message has gone to the world that India has the strength and it can strike (against terrorism) on its own soil, and if need be, on their (foreign) soil as well,” he said.

This is the result of strong will of the government, the defence minister said.

He emphasised that countries, which use terrorism as a tool, are well aware of the fact that India never harms anyone unnecessarily, nor does it spare anyone who tries to hurt its unity, integrity and sovereignty.

He was speaking at the ‘India Rising Conclave’ organised by a leading television media network.

“This is a conclave on rising India. And, the idea of rising India has been described differently by different people. Some economists see it as a rising economy of India, while some sociologists describe it as betterment in social living. Some political scientists term the political stability in the country and strengthening of democratic values as rising India,” Singh said.

However, some people speaking contrary to this too are also active, and for them, ‘democracy seems to be on the wane in India’, but such people are very few and far between, he said.

From secure borders and self-reliance to a strong economy and transformed global image, India is rising as one of the “strongest countries” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence minister said.

He termed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as another example of the strong will of the government, asserting that the Union territory has ushered in a new era of peace and progress due to the decision.

“One can assess this from the fact that Congress party while carrying out its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ did not face any difficulty. The Yatra left Kashmir without any issue,” he said.

Singh said that the government is carrying forward the vision of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership nuclear test was conducted in Pokhran in 1998. “Today, we are producing big missiles, tanks, weapons and ammunition on our land. This is also a result of a strong political will,” he said.

He also highlighted the government’s resolve towards the development of the Northeast region, saying that it has been ensured that the region, full of beauty and natural resources, is well connected with the heart of the country.