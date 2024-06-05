Suresh Gopi wins Thrissur, BJP opens account in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by a remarkable margin of 74,686, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

With this, the saffron party opened its maiden account in the state for the lower house of Parliament. opi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes, according to the EC figures. Congress’s senior leader and MP K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes, it said.

Gopi had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state Assembly polls.