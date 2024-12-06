Surendra Pal Singh joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi: Two-time MLA from Timarpur constituency Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined AAP on Friday ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia welcomed Singh into the party and said his experience will help the party in its development work. "Inspired by the good developmental work of the AAP in the field of education, health, etc., Singh is joining our party today, and I am sure that his experience will help the party to continue doing good work," Sisodia said.

"There is only one party that truly understands the needs of the common people and I will work shoulder to shoulder with the AAP," Singh said after joining the party. Singh is a two-time former MLA from the Timarpur assembly constituency. Delhi assembly elections are due in February next year, and AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.