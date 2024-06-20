Sure of party’s return to power after Assembly polls, says Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party would return to power in Maharashtra after the state Assembly elections due later this year.

He said his party would resolve the farmers’ issues in the state once it comes at the helm again. Pawar made these remarks while interacting with farmers at the Nira Wagaj village in Baramati tehsil of Pune district.

“Both the governments (at the Centre and state) are not ruled by us. But (state) elections are round the corner. We have seen how work was done in the Lok Sabha polls. If such work is repeated in the state Assembly elections, I cannot see how the reins of state government will not come into our hands,” Pawar said.

“All the issues of farmers can be resolved if the power of the state government comes into our hands,” he added.