Surat: Four women, child dead as fire breaks out at house

Surat: Four women and a child were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Gujarat’s Surat city on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Mithi Khadi locality under Limbayat police station area at around 10 am, when a family was busy packing sarees using foam sheets.

Fire brigade teams and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and carried out a rescue operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kanan Desai said.

According to Desai, the fire broke out in a three-storey house that the occupants used for saree packing work.

“Since today is a holiday, they had brought a large amount of material for packing. After being alerted, the police, fire brigade and 108 emergency service personnel reached the spot immediately,” she said.







