Surat city to host unveiling ceremony for Navy’s indigenous guided missile destroyer

SURAT: Surat is preparing to host a historic event that seamlessly blends tradition with cutting-edge military advancements. The occasion, scheduled for Monday, will witness the unveiling ceremony of the crest of the Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, ‘Surat,’ the fourth and final vessel in the prestigious ‘Project 15B’ program.



Distinguished guests, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar, will be present as they reveal the crest that symbolises this technological marvel.

Notably, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated this remarkable warship on March 17 last year in Mumbai.

The ‘Surat’ destroyer is part of the broader ‘Project 15B,’ which envisions the construction of four next-generation stealth guided missile destroyers.

Currently under construction at the Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd. in Mumbai, this project underscores India’s steadfast commitment to pioneering indigenous warship-building technology and advancing its strategic military capabilities.

The decision to name this formidable warship ‘Surat’ pays homage to the city’s rich maritime heritage. From the 16th to the 18th century, Surat held a pivotal role as the primary maritime trade link between India and various countries.

Additionally, Surat was a thriving centre for shipbuilding, producing vessels renowned for their exceptional longevity. Some of these ships remained in active service for over a century.

The ceremony for unveiling the crest is being organised under the aegis of the Western Naval Command by the Gujarat Naval Area. This naming tradition aligns with maritime customs, where many Indian naval ships are named after prominent cities across the nation.

Thus, the Indian Navy takes immense pride in naming its most technologically advanced warship after the city of Surat. Furthermore, this occasion marks the first time a warship’s crest unveiling is happening in the city after which it is named.

The crest unveiling serves as a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities and safeguarding its waters.

As‘Surat’ takes its place in the Indian Navy’s formidable fleet, this event not only commemorates the city’s illustrious maritime legacy but also celebrates India’s progress in indigenous warship technology.

It underscores the nation’s dedication to ensuring its security and sovereignty on the high seas, reflecting its drive to be at the forefront of

naval advancements.