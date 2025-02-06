Surajkund Mela to begin today

Chandigarh: The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair, to be held from February 7 to 23 in Surajkund, Haryana, will be inaugurated by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Tourism and Heritage Minister Arvind Sharma.

Principal Secretary of Haryana Tourism Corporation and Vice-Chairman of Surajkund Mela Authority Kala Ramachandran said that the fair is “set to create history” this time with new energy and enthusiasm.

Addressing media persons at Surajkund Mela Ground, Ramachandran said: “The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has become the world’s largest handicraft fair, which preserves India’s rich art traditions and promotes global cultural exchange. Since its inception in 1987, the fair has been playing a vital role in empowering the livelihood of artisans by providing them a direct market and realizing the resolve of the Government of India to be ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

“This fair acts as a launchpad for small and medium entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, to help them grow their business and empower the rural economy,” she added. Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been selected as theme states in this year’s fair.

She said this time, international participation in the fair will also be unprecedented. 648 participants from 42 countries will take part in it, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar and member countries of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). BIMSTEC will be the partner organisation this time.

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation will be the cultural partner of the fair, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be the official partner for ticketing and parking. Visitors can book tickets online through the DMRC and Surajkund Mela portals. Also, offline tickets will be available at Delhi Metro stations.