Supriya Sule triumphs over sister-in-law in Baramati showdown

Pune: Overcoming a significant challenge from her estranged cousin, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 1.55 lakh votes on Tuesday.

Sule triumphed over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who made her political debut in this high-profile contest. Sule secured 7,32,312 votes while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes.

Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year and split the party, enjoys substantial support in the Baramati stronghold, leading many political analysts to believe that Sule would struggle to secure a fourth consecutive term.

This defeat is a significant setback for Ajit Pawar, especially since his son Parth Pawar lost the Maval constituency in the 2019 general elections as the candidate of the undivided NCP.

The high-stakes contest in Baramati saw intense exchanges within the Pawar family. Both factions campaigned vigorously, with Sharad Pawar personally reaching out to voters and Ajit Pawar conducting numerous public meetings. Sule led in almost all assembly segments, including Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Purandar.

NCP (SP) supporters began celebrating even before the official announcement of the results.

Speaking to reporters after her victory became apparent, Sule expressed gratitude to her constituents. "I am thankful to the people of Baramati. Our collective responsibilities have increased. Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happened during the elections did not befit Maharashtra's politics and should be avoided in the upcoming state elections. We will take utmost precautions," she said.

Sule emphasized the importance of maintaining the 'aan, baan, shaan' (honour, pride, and prestige) and culture of Maharashtra during elections. "We upheld that tradition in these elections and will continue to do so in the upcoming elections. The workers who supported my father during this critical phase are the true strength of our party," she added.

Sharad Pawar stated that he anticipated no other outcome in Baramati, given his six-decade-long association with the constituency. "Whether I campaign or not, I understand the mindset of the voters here, as they always make the right choice," he said.