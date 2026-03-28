Supriya Sule raises Ajit Pawar plane crash in LS

New Delhi: NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Friday demanded a time-bound probe into the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and criticised the state government for not filing an FIR in the matter.



Pawar and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Maharashtra on January 28.

Mentioning the crash during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Sule said that if a former deputy chief minister does not get justice, then what about others?

On Tuesday, Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew, said that as Maharashtra police failed to register an FIR for alleged negligence on his complaint in connection with the crash, he filed a zero FIR in Bengaluru.

Against this backdrop, Sule said that there should be a time-bound probe into the crash and criticised the Maharashtra government for not filing the FIR.