Supriya Sule defeats cousin, secures Baramati LS seat by over 1.55L votes

Pune: Overcoming the challenge posed by her estranged cousin, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule on Tuesday retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.55 lakh votes.

Sule triumphed over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and a political debutante, in the battle that had become the most high-profile contest in Maharashtra.

Sule polled 7,32,312 votes while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes. Ajit, Sule’s cousin who rebelled against her father Sharad Pawar last year and split the party, is known to enjoy a lot of support in the family bastion of Baramati, and hence, many political observers felt that Sule would find it difficult to win the fourth consecutive term. For Ajit Pawar, his wife’s defeat would be a major setback. His son Parth Pawar had lost as the candidate of the undivided NCP from the Maval constituency in the 2019 general elections. The high-octane contest in Baramati this time saw members of the Pawar family trading barbs. Both factions did not leave any stone unturned as Sharad Pawar himself reached out to voters, while Ajit Pawar held numerous public meetings.

Sule led in almost all Assembly segments, namely, Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor and Purandar. NCP (SP) workers started celebration much before the result was officially announced. The workers who stood by her father in this critical phase were the party’s real strength, she said.