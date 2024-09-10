Supreme Court voices concern over ‘missing dead-body challan’

Kolkata: Directing the CBI to file a fresh status report by September 17, the Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concerns over the absence of a key document relating to the autopsy of the RG Kar rape and murder victim while flagging a ‘14-hour delay’ by Kolkata Police in registering FIR.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there was no reference of the ‘challan’ (document) used and sought an answer from the CBI and the West Bengal government. The document referred to was the ‘dead-body challan’ which is a form that is filled up and sent with the body which is to undergo autopsy.

“Where is the challan of the body when it was handed over for postmortem?” the Bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the Bench that the challan was not part of their records. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the bench that he could not find the document immediately and would get back to the court on this question. The court also flagged at least a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in rape and murder incident. The Apex Court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the case.

The Apex Court also directed the immediate removal of photographs of the victim from all social media platforms to protect the dignity and privacy of the deceased. Recently, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to submit a report following an examination of social media posts where the photograph of the rape and murder victim of the junior doctor is being circulated along with vulgar comments. It also urged the protesting junior doctors in Bengal to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday and assured them that there will be no adverse action by the

state government.