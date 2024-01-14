Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea on Jan 16

New Delhi:The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 16 its verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 last year for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was the CM in 2015, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer. Naidu has denied the allegations. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had on November 20 last year granted him regular bail in the case. An apex court bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi had on October 17 last year reserved its verdict on Naidu’s plea challenging the September 22, 2023 HC order refusing to quash FIR against him in the case.