Supreme Court seeks fresh report from Manipur on probe into alleged audio clips of ex-CM Biren Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday perused a forensic report on authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence and asked the state government to file a fresh report pertaining to the probe.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar opened the sealed cover report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and asked the law officer to seek instruction from the state officers with regard to investigation in the matter.

“The FSL report has been filed. We need a month to probe it,” the law officer said, adding the matter can be taken up by the Manipur High Court now as “peace is prevailing now and the probe can go on”.

“Let us keep the petitioners aside and if something wrong has been done then let us look into it rather than protecting anyone,” the CJI said.

After perusing the report, the CJI asked the law officer that he will have to speak to the officers about it.

“The solicitor general to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination. Let it be relisted in the week commencing July 21, 2025,” the bench ordered.

When lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), said the probe pertains to the former chief minister and it should be fair, the CJI said, “Now we have the President Rule there… it should not be a problem”.

He then adjourned the hearing on the plea of KOHUR.

Earlier, the state government had informed the bench that a forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of Singh in the ethnic violence was ready and will be filed.

Singh resigned as the chief minister of Manipur on February 9, amid rumblings within the state BJP and growing demands for a change of leadership.

Earlier, the top court sought a sealed-cover forensic report from the CFSL on the authenticity of the leaked audio clips alleging Singh’s role in the ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

KOHUR had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into Singh’s alleged role. Bhushan termed the contents of the audio leaks a “very serious matter” and said Singh was purportedly heard saying that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition of the state government.

“I have annexed transcripts of tape recordings,” he added.

The solicitor general said the petitioner had “ideological inclinations” and there was a report by a committee of three high court judges which stated that there were efforts to keep the “pot boiling”.

“A truth lab confirmed that 93 percent it is the voice of the chief minister,” Bhushan said, adding “truth labs are far more reliable than the FSL reports.”

The law officer, however, questioned the veracity of the truth lab report.

On November 8 last year, a bench headed by former CJI D Y Chandrachud directed KOHUR to produce material to indicate the authenticity of some of the leaked audio clips.

Bhushan had said he would also file a copy of the tape in a CD format.

Mehta, however, said the plea could be filed in the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Bhushan alleged that the recorded conversation prima facie showed the complicity and involvement of the state machinery in the violence against the Kuki Zo community. He said the clips had “disturbing conversations” and Singh could be heard instigating the violence and protecting the attackers.