Supreme Court says difficult to frame one size fits all direction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as “laudable” the concern flagged in a plea which raised the need for page limits on petition filed in courts, but said it may be difficult to frame “one size fits all” direction of this nature.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said if the petitioner has any concrete suggestions on the administrative side to facilitate expeditious disposal of cases, he may be at liberty to place a representation before the secretary general of the apex court.

“While the concern of the petitioner in setting out the need for page limits on petitions in the court is laudable, it may be difficult for the court to frame a one size fits all direction of this nature,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench that this plea was purely an attempt to secure better access to justice.

“But tell us, how do we limit. Can we say in all matters, there should be a page limit on written submissions? You have, on the one hand, the constitution bench hearing Article 370 (matter) and then you have a petition under the Consumer Protection Act.”

“Can we say that you should not have a written submission beyond 10 pages,” the CJI observed.

Justice Chandrachud said the American Supreme Court’s jurisdiction is very different from ours.

The petitioner’s counsel said the issue can be considered on the administrative side of the apex court.

While disposing of the plea and saying that the petitioner may be at liberty to place a representation before the secretary general, the bench observed this would not give rise to any fresh cause of action.