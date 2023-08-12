Supreme Court issues slew of directions for beefing up court security pan-India

New Delhi: Voicing concern over the recent incidents of firing in Delhi courts, the Supreme Court has underlined the need for a security plan, including stationing of permanent Court Security Units (CSU), in each judicial complex across the country.



It said such incidents pose significant risks to the safety of not only judges but lawyers, court staff, litigants and the general public, and issued a raft of directions for strengthening security on court premises.

The apex court said on Friday preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld is non-negotiable.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta said it is critical that judicial institutions take comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders. “Would not hope for the litigants who visit the temples of justice dwindle, if the very halls of justice lack the shield of security? How can the litigants secure justice for them when those entrusted to render justice are themselves insecure?

“It is appalling that court premises in the national capital itself, in the past year or so, have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire. Preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld being non-negotiable, it is critical that judicial institutions take comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders,” it said.

Several court complexes in Delhi have witnessed gun violence in recent times. In July, a firing incident was reported in Tis Hazari court after heated arguments between two groups of lawyers. An incident of firing occurred in April in the Rohini court complex following an altercation between lawyers and their clients. In the same month, a woman was shot at by a lawyer in the Saket court premises. Notorious gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two assailants in Rohini court complex in September 2021. His killers were shot dead on the premises by Delhi police.

The top court said it is conscious of the fact that lapses in court security have often occurred despite having modern security measures in place including CCTV cameras.

“This is indicative of the fact that systemic measures are necessary to maintain the faith of all stakeholders in the judicial system. To our mind, mere installation of CCTV cameras may not be enough and something more is required in public interest to check activities which compromise the safety and security of all stakeholders of the justice delivery system, particularly in court complexes. “However, this does not undermine the importance of immediate measures that need to be carried out by the relevant authorities to address immediate issues while the wheels of long-term solutions are set in motion,” the bench said.

The apex court said there ought to be in place a security plan prepared by the high courts in consultation with the principal secretaries, the home departments of each state government and the directors general of police of states/union territories or the commissioners of police. “The security plan may include proposal for setting up of permanent Court Security Unit(s) in each complex, indicating the strength and source of drawing of manpower including armed/ unarmed personnel and supervisory officer(s) for each such unit, the minimum term and mode of deployment of such manpower, list of

duties and additional financial benefits for such manpower, as may be offered to secure their willingness to serve in such Units,” it said.