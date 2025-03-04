Supreme Court allows visually impaired persons in judiciary

New Delhi: In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Monday held that visually impaired persons cannot be denied opportunity of employment in judicial services, as it struck down provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service Rules that excluded them.

The top court said, “It is high time that we view the right against disability-based discrimination, as recognised in the RPwD Act (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act) 2016, of the same stature as a fundamental right, thereby ensuring that no candidate is denied consideration solely on account of their disability.”

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered the significant judgement on petitions, including a suo motu case, over non-grant of quota to visually impaired and low vision candidates in judicial services in a few states.

In the 122-page judgement, Justice Mahadevan held, “Visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be ‘not suitable’ for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service.”

The verdict said the amendment made in Rule 6A of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, “falls foul of the Constitution, and is hence, struck down to the extent that it does not include visually impaired persons who are educationally qualified for the post to apply”.

It also said that the provision to Rule 7 relating to additional requirements violated the equality doctrine and the principle of reasonable accommodation, and struck down its application to differently-abled persons who have requisite qualifications for applying to judicial posts.

“The overall analysis would demonstrate that a rights-based approach necessitates that PwD (persons with disabilities) must not face any discrimination in their pursuit of judicial service opportunities, and instead, there must be affirmative action on behalf of the state to provide an inclusive framework,” the bench said.

It referred to the principle of reasonable accommodation, as enshrined in international conventions, established jurisprudence, and the RPwD Act and said accommodations be provided to them as a prerequisite to assess their eligibility.

“Any indirect discrimination that results in the exclusion of PwDs, whether through rigid cut-offs or procedural barriers, must be interfered with in order to uphold substantive equality,” it said.

The bench also said the commitment to ensuring equal opportunity necessitated a structured and inclusive approach, where merit is evaluated with due regard to the reasonable accommodations required.