‘Suppression of the voice of people’: Mamata on suspension of 78 MPs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in New Delhi, expressed her dissatisfaction over the way 78 Opposition MPs, including 9 from her party, were suspended from both Houses.



“Whatever is happening is not at all expected. I am fortunate that I am no longer an MP,” Banerjee said.

“The BJP is afraid and the suspension of Opposition members from Parliament is suppression of the voice of the people,” Banerjee said, describing the action against the MPs as a “mockery of democracy”. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP-led Centre has murdered Parliamentary democracy and demanded immediate arrest of BJP MP Pratap Simha who, Ghosh claimed, had issued a pass to the miscreants who entered the Parliament.