Supply & price concerns: UP govt puts on hold writing expiry dates on eggs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has put on hold the implementation of mandatory expiry date labelling on eggs, citing concerns over a potential supply disruption and a sharp rise in prices.



Officials in the Food Safety and Drug Administration said enforcing the rule at this stage could lead to an immediate shortage, as a significant portion of eggs consumed in the state comes from outside and is not stamped with production or expiry dates.

Uttar Pradesh consumes around 3.35 crore eggs daily, while local production stands at about 1.80 crore. The remaining 1.55 crore eggs are sourced from states such as Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Eggs supplied from these states are typically stamped only for export, not for domestic trade.

Authorities said that if the rule is enforced strictly, unstamped eggs from these states would not be allowed to be sold in Uttar Pradesh markets, which could severely disrupt supply and push up prices.

Officials also flagged logistical challenges in implementing the rule. Eggs would need to be stamped with production and expiry dates immediately after being laid, making it difficult to manage sorting, storage and distribution. Variations in storage conditions further complicate the process, as eggs have a longer shelf life under refrigeration compared to room temperature.

The government is now planning to consult major supplier states before taking a final call on the issue.

The decision has, however, drawn criticism from industry representatives. VP Singh, president of the Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Committee, alleged that the delay is due to pressure from large traders and said the state should have coordinated with supplier states to ensure compliance with the rule introduced by the Centre in February 2023.