Supplementary budget: UP govt seeks Rs 17,865-cr boost for development

Lucknow: In a push to boost development projects, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government tabled its second Supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25, seeking an additional Rs 17,865.72 crore.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna presented the proposal in the state Assembly on Tuesday, emphasising the government’s commitment to uninterrupted progress.

“This supplementary budget reflects our resolve to meet the evolving developmental needs of Uttar Pradesh. We are ensuring that no essential project is delayed due to lack of funds,” Khanna said during his address.

The proposed amount includes new schemes worth Rs 790.49 crore and an estimated central share of Rs 422.56 crore for centrally sponsored projects. An additional Rs 30.48 crore has been earmarked to reimburse funds drawn earlier from the contingency reserve.

Major allocations include Rs 8,587.27 crore for the Energy Department, Rs 2,438.63 crore for the Finance Department, Rs 1,592.28 crore for the Family Welfare Department, and Rs 1,001 crore for the Animal Husbandry Department. The Public Works Department has been assigned Rs 805 crore, while Rs 515 crore has been reserved for the Primary Education Department.

Highlighting the government’s proactive approach, Khanna added, “Supplementary budgets allow us to address emerging needs without waiting for the next fiscal cycle.”

The supplementary budget accounts for 2.42 percent of the state’s original budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore announced earlier this year. Combined with the first supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore presented in July, the total budget allocation for the ongoing fiscal year now stands at Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.

The decision to introduce the second supplementary budget was approved unanimously during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning. Officials noted that such budgets are crucial for funding new initiatives and managing unforeseen expenses that arise after the primary budget’s passage.