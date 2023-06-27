Summer spl train with vistadome coach to operate between Agartala and Silchar

Maligaon: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to operate a summer special train between Agartala and Silchar with a vistadome coach. The train will run on every Thursday and Saturday from June 29 to September 21 for 25 trips each in both directions.



Accordingly, train no 05695 (Agartala–Silchar) Special will depart from Agartala at 06:00 hours to reach Silchar at 11:30 hours. In return direction, train no 05696 (Silchar–Agartala) Special will depart from Silchar at 16:35 hours on to reach Agartala at 22:05 hours.

During its both ways journey, the special train will have stoppages at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur and Arunachal stations. The train will have one AC chair car, four general chair car, one vistadome coach for the passengers. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.