Summer special train to run from Patna and Gaya to Anand Vihar: ECR

HAJIPUR: In order to provide smooth travel facility to the passengers on the occasion of summer vacation, it has been decided by Railways to operate summer special train from Patna and Gaya to Anand Vihar.

Train no. 03255 Patna - Anand Vihar Superfast Summer Special will leave Patna at 22.20 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from May 28 to June 15 and reach Anand Vihar at 15.00 hrs the next day stopping at various stations. In the return direction, Train No. 03256 Anand Vihar - Patna Superfast Summer Special will leave Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs on every Friday and Monday from May 29 to June 16 to reach Patna at 17.20 hrs the next day stopping at various stations.

Train no. 02391 Patna - Anand Vihar Superfast Summer Special will leave Patna at 22.20 hrs on every Saturday from May 27 to June 10 and reach Anand Vihar at 15.00 hrs the next day stopping at various stations. In the return direction, Train No. 02392 Anand Vihar - Patna Superfast Summer Special will leave Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs on every Sunday from May 28 to June 11 to reach Patna at 17.20 hrs the next day stopping at various stations.

Train no. 03635 Gaya - Anand Vihar Superfast Summer Special will leave Gaya at 14.15 hrs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from May 29 to June 14 and reach Anand Vihar at 05.00 hrs the next day stopping at various stations. In return direction, Train No. 03636 Anand Vihar – Gaya Superfast Summer Special will leave Anand Vihar at 07.00 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from May 30 to June 15 and will reach Gaya at 20.45 hrs the same day stopping at various stations.