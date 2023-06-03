Summer special train btwn Guwahati and Jaipur extended upto Udaipur

Maligaon: For the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to extend the services of summer special train no. 05616/05615 (Guwahati – Jaipur - Guwahati) upto Udaipur in both directions.

Accordingly, train no. 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur) Special will depart from Guwahati at 18:15 hours every Sunday from June 4 to reach Udaipur at 21:05 hours on Tuesday. In the return direction, train no. 05615 (Udaipur – Guwahati) Special will depart from Udaipur at 14:20 hours every Wednesday from June 7 to reach Guwahati at 23:30 hours on Friday.

During both-way journeys, the train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar Jn., Kishanganj, Khagaria Junction, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Agra Cantt, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chanderia stations. Consisting of 16 coaches, the train will have AC 3-tier Economy and second seating coaches for the passengers.