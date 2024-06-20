Sule demands formation of SIT to probe 'irregularities' in NEET, other exams

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) medical entrance test and other exams.

Talking to reporters here, she said that despite technology evolving constantly, several issues were cropping up in the conduct of various examinations like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate).

"The government is insensitive towards the issues of farmers, women and students. Frequent irregularities in the NEET exam, talathi exams and now in the UGC (NET) exams are taking place. Despite the way technology is evolving, why are frequent glitches taking place in these exams? Form an SIT to probe these irregularities," the Baramati MP said.

"I can understand issues cropping up once in a while, but now these issues are taking place every now and then," she said.

She also alleged that the crime rate in the state was on the rise.

"My question to the state home minister is why maximum complaints against the government are related to the home department. Cases related to hit-and-run and offences against women are increasing and there is no fear of police," she added.

Earlier, Sule said on X that the NDA government cancelled the UGC-NET exam over integrity and fairness concerns.

"This raises a burning question: Can the NDA Govt truly ensure fair examinations or will exams be cancelled one after another due to widespread frauds at play? The NDA Govt previously claimed no NEET papers were leaked, but the further arrests made by Bihar Police suggest otherwise, yet no action has been taken by the NDA Govt," she said.

Sule added that this repeated failure to secure exam integrity shakes the faith and future of our youth, who are already struggling with high unemployment.

"No more does the citizenry have faith in the government machinery, that if they study properly, they will secure the future of their family, a safety net that UPA Govt had built, and the NDA government has destroyed in the last 10 years," the NCP (SP) leader said.