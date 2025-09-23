Sukma gets two security camps in Maoist zone

Sukma: Two new security camps have been set up in strategically important locations in the Naxalite-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, which is expected to give a boost to the campaign against Left Wing Extremism and also facilitate development works, police officials said on Monday.

While one camp was established in Palaguda village by police on September 16, another one came up in Gundrajgudem village on September 20, an official said.

“These facilities have been set in the highly sensitive Maoist core zone...as part of the ‘Niyad Nella Nar’ scheme, under which the state government is providing benefits of 52 schemes in villages within a 10 km radius of camps.”