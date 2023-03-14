Sukhwinder Sukhu arrives in his 2003-make Alto for HP Assembly

Shimla: Making no flaunts about his Chief Ministerial position, Sukhwinder Singh Shuku arrived at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday in his 2003-make Alto car which he used to drive around in the town before being Chief Minister.



Sukhu had shifted to his official residence – ‘Oakover’ only a few days back and this morning he chose to travel in his 23-year-old car to work at the Assembly on the opening day of the session.

When asked by the media, the Chief Minister said that he used his Alto car after becoming MLA for the first time, and he was using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha, since then, as an MLA.

“It reminds me of my old days”, said the Chief Minister after he reached Vidhan Sabha for his first budget session in this treasured possession.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Lahaul-Spiti also accompanied him on this occasion.

This was not the first time that people had witnessed the simplicity of the Chief Minister, as he was seen on morning walks numerous times at Mall Road like an ordinary man even meeting people without any VVIP protocol.

He has also started a regular walk on the Mall early morning without even a personal security guard.

His earlier companion Anoop Rattan, now state’s Advocate General was the only one seen with him.

He did call up some of the morning walk companions to revive his simple lifestyle.

Rohit Thakur said, “Our Chief Minister comes from a very humble background. He himself says that he was not into power for luxuries but for ‘Vyvastha Parivartan’.