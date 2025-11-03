Sukhu vows to wipe out ‘chitta’ from Himachal

Shimla: Two women — Neelam (30) from Old Jubbal in Shimla district and Maninder Kaur (38) from Yamunanagar, Haryana—were arrested at Kharapathar in Shimla on October 31. The police recovered 12.04 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) and Rs 63,690 in cash from their possession.

Only a few months back, Shimla police cracked a high-profile drug syndicate, arresting some women linked to the infamous “Shah gang,” including a female advocate. Two other women from Punjab were arrested at Delhi airport after a police investigation revealed they were supplying drugs in Himachal and attempting to flee to Canada.

Alarmed over a new dimension to the flourishing illegal drug trade in the hill state, especially involving women—addicted and peddling—Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced to launch a decisive battle against chitta, starting from November 15. The drive aims to eradicate this menace.

A comprehensive and multi-level campaign against chitta will be organised over the next three months, he declared at a high-level meeting of the civil and police officials here.

The campaign will be launched by the Chief Minister in Shimla with the “Anti-chitta Rally” from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan. MLAs, dignitaries, students, and people from all sections of society will participate in this rally.

During the three-month campaign, a comprehensive strategy to combat chitta, followed by strict actions against the chitta mafia, will be taken till the grassroots level, said Sukhu.

Those present at the rally included Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Pant, and DGP Ashok Tewari.

The Chief Minister said he himself will monitor this campaign at the state level. He has asked all the government representatives, police, various departments, volunteers, students, and others to extend wholehearted support at all levels to make this campaign a success. A special focus will be placed on drug prevention awareness.

Anti-chitta rallies will be held at the district, subdivision, and other levels. A special cell will be formed within the police department to eradicate chitta from the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the police department has identified the panchayats in the state that are most affected by Chitta, and special attention would be given to these panchayats. Anti-chitta volunteers will be trained in colleges. The police department will develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the success of the campaign.