Sukhu urges PM Modi to support Himachal’s green initiatives, return Shanan project to state

Shimla: High in spirits after winning the bypolls and capitalising on the BJP’s failed attempt to destabilise the government, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. He briefed him about Himachal Pradesh’s initiative to become the “green state of India.”



During the meeting, Sukhu asked the Prime Minister to support Himachal Pradesh in its mission to achieve complete green status. Government officials accompanying the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Modi inquired about the state’s current initiatives and assured full support in environmental preservation, acknowledging the challenges posed to the mountain state’s ecology.

Sukhu requested suitable compensation from the Prime Minister to alleviate the state’s obligation to purchase thermal power. He highlighted the state’s goal of transitioning entirely to green energy in the near future.

The Chief Minister mentioned the initiative to switch to electric buses and sought approval for RIDF loans under NABARD to finance these buses. He also discussed plans to generate 1000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, utilising the solar, wind, and hydro potential of the Sutlej basin through a green corridor. Sukhu sought support for a mega solar project in Spiti.

Additionally, Sukhu raised issues concerning the power sector and the state’s stake in various projects. He brought up the long-standing arrears of Himachal Pradesh’s share from BBMB and urged the restoration of rights and assets of the Shanan Project, whose lease period has recently expired.

The central government has ordered that the ‘status quo’ be maintained on the Shanan hydropower project, which has led to competing claims between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The lease agreement for the 110-MW hydropower project on the Uhl River, a tributary of the Beas River in Mandi district, dates back to 1925 during the British era.

Sukhu also discussed the issue of free power royalty in projects under SJVN and NHPC, seeking a favorable decision. He informed the Prime Minister about efforts to boost tourism, with Kangra being developed as the tourism capital. Sukhu emphasised the need to expand Kangra airport and requested the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs and provide a special grant for expansion.

He proposed establishing a Tourism SEZ to stimulate tourism, create jobs, and foster economic growth, highlighting Himachal Pradesh’s suitability for such initiatives.

Finally, the Chief Minister briefed Prime Minister Modi on various developmental projects in the state and requested substantial financial assistance to recover from significant losses incurred during

past monsoons.