Sukhu promoting nepotism: HP BJP leader after CM's wife files papers for bypoll

Hamirpur (HP): Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Ashish Sharma on Monday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of promoting nepotism, days after the Congress leader's wife filed her nomination for the Dehra assembly bypoll.



Bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra are to be held on July 10. These seats fell vacant after the resignation of independent legislatures who had voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held in February. They later joined the BJP.

Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur assembly constituency, said Sukhu used to criticise leaders for fielding their relatives in elections but now, he was doing the same.

On the one hand, the chief minister fielded his wife from Dehra, while on the other, he gave a ticket to the son of a former leader from Hamirpur, thus promoting nepotism, Sharma said at an election meeting in Hamirpur.

Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhu, filed her nomination on June 21.

Attacking his Congress rival Pushpinder Verma, a doctor, over his statement that he took the electoral plunge to serve the people, Sharma said there could be no bigger service than treating and curing the sick and the injured.

He could have served people even as a doctor, but due to his greed for power, he left his profession and is now fighting an election, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Randhir Sharma, MLA-cum-in charge of the BJP for the Hamirpur assembly election, dubbed the Congress government in the state as "one of the most useless and deceptive governments in the history" of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the Congress government is continuously misleading the people. The criminals and anti-social elements are roaming freely in the state and they have no fear of the police or law.