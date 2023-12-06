Sukhu invites Rahul, Priyanka to attend function on one year of state govt in HP

SHIMLA: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Kangra for addressing a rally organised on completion of one year in power on December 11.



As part of government plans, the Himachal Pradesh government wants to showcase its achievements, after the formation of the Congress government and steps taken to implement its guarantees.

One of the biggest promises made in the 2022 poll related to implementation of the Old Pension Scheme that really tilted the balance against the BJP and its defeat in the election despite the party having fought the election on plank of “double engine sarkar”.

Unlike three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP slogan of double engine did not work as the voters kept the tradition of replacing the government after five years.

Sukhu, though has also come under criticism of the BJP after the poll results about failure to implement the Congress guarantees, he wants to hold a rally at Kangra—one of the state’s biggest districts and reiterate his resolve that guarantees will be implemented.

Sukhu’s rise to fame as Chief Minister is also attributed to his close relations with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ,who have given him free hand in the state to run the government. Preparations for the rally have already started about hosting the rally to mark completion of one year.

Sukhu said the Congress Party candidate has recently won the election for the post of Mayor in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections and the next agenda of the party in the state will be geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.