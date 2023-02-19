Sukhu inaugurates world famous Int’l Shivratri Mahotsav at Mandi

Shimla: World famous International Shivratri Mahotsav of Mandi, started by Raja Akber Sen in 1526, began on Sunday with an added grandeur as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally announced the opening of the Mahotsav at the historic Paddal ground of Mandi town.



Chief Minister congratulated the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri and said that Mandi Shivratri is a festival of Dev Samaj and it is for the first time in the history of the state that the Government is spending more than Rs 1 crore on Dev Samaj.

Spotting a traditional turban as headgear, Sukhu said the International Shivratri Mahotsav Mandi has cherished high traditions which depict prosperity, brotherhood and love. Fairs and festivals were the rich repositories of our diverse culture and tradition.

He said Mandi Shivratri was unique in itself and known for its colourful tradition throughout the country as even in modern times, the ancient traditions are being practised during Shivratri Mahotsav.

During the seven-day festival, the presence of deities in Mandi city adds a unique contour to Dev Samagam. It is our common responsibility to protect and conserve the rich traditions and culture of the Devbhoomi so that coming generations could be proud of it, he said.