‘Sukhu govt in Himachal a symbol of corruption, scams’

Shimla: BJP President and Union Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday dubbed the Congress-led state government as a symbol of “corruption, scams and mismanagement”, and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has no right to stay in power even for a minute.

“The scams and black deeds of the Congress government has reached the lowest ebb and the situation has become so grim that the government properties are being auctioned. The state government has totally failed in protecting the heritage properties of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC),” he said in a statement.

Nadda alleged that corruption is at its peak and foul smell of loot, anarchy and scams is oozing. The people will never forgive the Congress for its “wrong polices” which pushed the state into death trap and shamed the ‘Dev Bhumi’, he further alleged.