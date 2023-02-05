Sukhu gets emotional welcome at his home on first visit after becoming CM

Shimla: Making a connection with the people en route to Hamirpur in the local dialect, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu got overwhelmed as thousands, including women turned –out at his home town-Nadaun on his first visit after becoming state’s Chief Minister.



His wife Kamlesh Kumari was on his side as the CM took almost five hours to complete the 25 km journey from Hamirpur to Nadaun as people stood in the queue through -out his journey.

“I am really touched and moved by the kind of response to greeting me. I will always remain indebted to you for taking to this height as state’s CM. It will be my time to reciprocate your gesture by seeing development of the area, and also the entire Himachal Pradesh” he declared at a mammoth rally.

Four-time MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had taken over as CM on December 11 even though he had earlier served as PCC president for six years, besides being NSUI president and Youth Congress president for 19 years.

He started his political career as a student leader and later remained as Councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation.

With no political legacy, Sukhu comes from a humble family as the son of a bus driver. He had sold newspapers and owned a milk vend to fund his studies in Shimla.

Reiterating his resolve to strengthen the Health, Education and Tourism sectors, the CM said that the government was committed to work for the welfare of the people and to reach the last man in the queue.

“There won’t be a dearth of funds for the construction of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur and the hospital would be equipped with the latest technology, and will be converted into the model health institution of the state. A nursing college would also be opened in the premises of the medical college, adequate staff would be deputed so that the people get the best treatment” he announced.

Warning the different mafias prevalent in the state, the CM said, “Our government will not tolerate this menace and clearly signified his intentions to crack down heavily on the drug and mining mafia.”

“The government will ensure that the youth of the state were not cheated in the name of jobs. The suspension of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was a first step in the direction, sending a clear signal that those trying to play with the future of the youth won’t be spared” he said.

The CM will spend two days in his constituency and stay at his home.