Sukhu forms Cabinet sub-panel to seek share in Chandigarh

Shimla: In a move which tends to have new political ramifications, Himachal Pradesh’s Congress government has staked fresh claim on the joint assets of Chandigarh under the Punjab States Reorganisation Act 1966.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, currently camping in Chandigarh, has formed a cabinet sub-committee to ensure Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in Chandigarh, a demand which the successive governments had raised with the Centre. The sub-committee led by Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar — a senior most Cabinet minister — will have two other ministers, Harshvardhan Chauhan (Industry) and Jagat Singh Negi (revenue) as its members.

The primary objective of the committee will be to examine the provisions of the Punjab Reorganization Act 1966 and assess how Himachal Pradesh can acquire its rightful share in Chandigarh. Once the sub-committee completes its investigation, it will present a comprehensive report to the state government, outlining the proposed measures to be undertaken. Additionally, the government intends to take up this matter with the central government, highlighting the historical and substantial contributions made by Himachal towards the establishment and development of Chandigarh. Sukhu has made it clear that if the Centre fails to grant a share of 7.19 per cent — recoganised by the Supreme Court already, Himachal Pradesh gets its right through a legal battle.

Earlier, Sukhu had got a Bill passed by the state Assembly to levy water cess on hydro-power projects in the state, which owns major projects in the state’s territory but had denied the share till a decision was given by the Supreme Court.