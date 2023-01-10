Sukhu faces questions on regional ‘imbalance’, hints on inducting two more mins in Cabinet

shimla: Faced by questions on ‘imbalance’ in the Cabinet, particularly sidelining Kangra, state’s biggest district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu may induct two more ministers.



Sukhu, who returned to Shimla later in the day, after being in Delhi for the past three days, said he would try to induct at least two more MLAs in the newly-formed Cabinet.

There are chances of former minister Sudhir Sharma and Rajesh Dharmani, both AICC secretaries, being accommodated in the Cabinet. Sharma hails from Kangra district while Dharmani was elected from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district. Dharmani is also considered close to Sukhu.

Seven MLAs, including Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and 82-year-old veteran Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil were among the seven ministers sworn-in as members of Sukhu Cabinet on Sunday, almost a month after the formation of the government.

As just one Cabinet minister — Chander Kumar, a former MP and OBC leader was given representation from Kangra, a district that elected 10 Congress MLAs, the Chief Minister is understood to have held discussions with senior central leaders in Delhi to accommodate those MLAs who could not be made ministers on Sunday. There are still three vacancies in the Cabinet.

Immediately after his arrival in Shimla, Chief Minister countered the BJP on its charges on appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS). The government has not committed any violation of the Constitution.

“The posts of the CPS were created during the earlier BJP regime. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur did not make appointments but we did as the CPS’ job is to assist and advise the Cabinet ministers” he said.

Sukhu said there was a problem in the distribution of portfolios to the ministers.

“It will be announced very soon. I am not going to let ministers sit idle,” the Chief Minister declared. Asked about the Cabinet meeting, Sukhu said “very soon, there will be a Cabinet meeting to take decisions on promises made by the party during the elections.”

Party sources said the Chief Minister held a meeting with some of his core team members in the Cabinet and passed directions for preparing the agenda. One of the items going to be listed include Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a promise that brought the Congress to power.

The Congress had won 40 seats in the state assembly polls while the BJP lost power winning just 25 seats in the 68-member assembly.

Another important promise made during the elections could yet be challenging for the Chief Minister. This relates to grant of Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years. With state deficit bordering at Rs 75,000 crore, these two promises could push the state to bankruptcy as economists including Montek Singh Ahluwalia have already warned the states for reverting to OPS after having shifted already to New Pension Scheme.