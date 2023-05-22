Sukhu embarks on a week-long Kangra sojourn

Shimla: First-time after becoming Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will embark upon a week-long tour of Kangra, the state’s biggest and politically sensitive district to launch new projects and also review ongoing projects.



With 15 Assembly constituencies, 10 of which were won by Congress in the 2022 assembly elections, Kangra holds the key to the state’s political power.

Since Sukhu has just one minister from Kangra, the people of this district have been feeling ignored and not given appropriate representation in the government despite having elected the highest number of MLAs for Congress.

Having already declared his plans to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state and ensure that Gaggal airport in Kangra sees proposed expansion, the Chief Minister will camp at Dharamshala till May 31.

This is the first time when the Chief Minister has chosen to devote his time and camp in the kangra, apart from travelling to the development sites.

“During this period, the Chief Minister will visit various assembly constituencies and gift development projects worth crores of rupees to the people, review the projects and listen to public problems,” said an official spokesman.

The Chief Minister will leave Shimla on May 23 and reach Gaggal Airport at 9.30 am. After this, he will preside over a review meeting related to tourism development in Dharamshala.

The Chief Minister will also preside over a review meeting of various departments and projects related to tourism in Dharamshala on May 24.

Sukhu will flag off electric buses for public transport in Dharamshala on May 25 and will also perform Bhoomi Pujan at the Mcleodganj bus stand. He will listen to public problems after visiting Dhagwar Milk Plant and Dhauladhar Biodiversity Park.

On May 26, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Dehra. He will also attend the Governing Body meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on May 27.

The biggest event proposed during his stay will be addressing the ‘Aabhar’ rally being organised by the National Pension Scheme (NPS) Association on May 28 at Dharamshala. The Association had been struggling for the past two years to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme –a demand which has been fulfilled by the congress government to implement OPS in the state for the benefit of 1.36 lakh employees.

He wilal inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Fatehpur on May 29.

The Chief Minister’s stay in Kangra district will give a new impetus to the development works in the area. He will also meet common people during his stay. This will help the common people to present their problems directly to the Chief Minister. They will be able to present their side without any hesitation to the Chief Minister regarding the problems and demands.