‘Subverted constitutional values’: Oppn slams RSS-BJP

New Delhi: The Opposition on Wednesday accused the RSS-BJP of attacking and undermining the Constitution, claiming that the Centre is taking forward this agenda by “subverting constitutional principles” and “bulldozing” federalism.

Chief ministers of states ruled by Opposition parties vowed to uphold true federalism and protect the rights of every state.

Attacking the RSS-BJP on Constitution Day, the Congress alleged that the Sangh’s role was to attack and undermine it, and that role had been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, “who have been subverting constitutional principles in a calculated manner”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of damaging institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming their current reverence for it is a mere pretence and sham, as they never made any contribution in its making.

Asserting that the Constitution is the protective shield of the poor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to pledge that “we will not allow any attack” on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it. “The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

At an event on Constitution Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at implementing the NRC “through the backdoor”, and creating fear among the ordinary people. “I am observing with sorrow that people’s voting rights are being taken away, their religious rights are being taken away. No one is being spared,”she said.