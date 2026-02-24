‘Substandard work’: Villagers dig up road with bare hands in UP

Lucknow: Anger erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district after villagers dug up a newly laid road with their bare hands to protest what they alleged was substandard construction. The road had been laid around February 20, but residents said the surface began peeling off within days.



The incident occurred on the nearly 6 km stretch connecting Barmaain and Kakarbai villages under Garotha tehsil. The road was recently repaired at a cost running into several lakhs of rupees.

Videos from the spot show villagers easily scraping off the fresh surface without using any tools. Residents alleged that the contractor failed to prepare a proper base and used inferior materials, causing the top layer to come off by hand. “The road has been laid over unclean mud and dung. There was no proper foundation. We have no personal enmity with the contractor, but this kind of work is dangerous for villagers who use the road daily,” said local resident Subedar Shivpal Singh.

Another villager, Veerpal Singh, who recorded and shared the video, said the road started breaking apart soon after it was laid. He claimed he received threats after the clip went viral and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a fair inquiry and ensure proper construction of the road. Officials of the Public Works Department said they have taken note of the video. Garotha sub-divisional magistrate Sunil Kumar said a team has been formed to verify the allegations and examine the quality of the work on the ground. “If lapses are found, strict action will be taken against the contractor and officials concerned,” he said.