‘Submit list of least, best performing districts’

Chandigarh: Punjab New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday assumed the charge of one more department as Minister of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances (DGR&PG) after the recent reshuffling in Punjab Cabinet.



After assuming the charge, Aman Arora reviewed the functioning of the department of governance reforms and public grievances with Principal Secretary Tejveer Singh, Director Girish Dayalan and other officials of the department.

Giving a presentation, Principal Secretary DGR, Tejveer Singh apprised the Cabinet Minister that as many as 433 services are being provided through 535 Sewa Kendras in the state in mandated timeline. He also informed about the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS), e-office and state DBT cell and other projects being carried out by the department.

Aman Arora directed the department officials to analyse one year data of citizens services being provided at Sewa Kendras and submit a list of least and best performing districts and habitual services delayers.