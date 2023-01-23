Submarine ‘INS Vagir’ commissioned

Mumbai: The fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving the maritime force a “lethal platform” with a formidable weapons package that will significantly boost its firepower and operational might.



INS Vagir, built by city-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) under collaboration with France’s Naval Group, was commissioned here in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The high-tech vessel would be a part of the Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, and add to its potent arsenal.

“The submarine will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests in deterring the enemy, and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in the times of crisis,” the Navy said in a release.

‘Vagir’ means sand shark, which represents stealth and fearlessness, two qualities synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, it said.

Describing INS Vagir as a “lethal platform” with a formidable weapons package and state of the art stealth technology, Admiral Kumar said its capabilities and firepower will not only enhance the Navy’s combat potential, but also “add teeth” to the country’s deterrence.

The warship will be the third submarine to be inducted into the Navy in a short span of 24 months, he said.

It was launched on November 12, 2020, under Project 75 and delivered to the Indian Navy on December 20, 2022, post completion of sea trials. INS Vagir has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date.

“This is no small achievement, and underscores the coming of age of India’s shipbuilding industry, and the maturing of our defence ecosystem. It is also a shining testimony to the expertise and experience of our shipyards to construct complex and complicated platforms,” the Admiral added.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms - they have advanced stealth features and are equipped with long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state of the art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities, the Navy said.

According to MDL Chairman and MD Prasad, the newly commissioned warship is different from the earlier boats wherein the submarine also has indigenously developed main batteries of Exide make and Ku-band SATCOM of ECIL, insThe commissioning of INS Vagir comes amid the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean.

Vagshir, the last of the Kalvari class submarines, is at an advanced stage of construction and is being readied to commence her first surface sea sorties in March-April, he said.