'Studies point to increase in extreme rainfall events in northeast'

New Delhi: IMD data shows an increase in extreme rainfall events in parts of northeast India and studies at North Eastern Space Application Centre suggest a mild rising trend of black carbon concentration over the region but no specific study has been carried out on the relation between the two, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

A recent paper published by IIT-Guwahati in the Journal of Atmospheric Research (April, 2022) mentions that "rising black carbon emissions is leading to suppression of lower intensity rainfall and increasing heavy rain in the pre-monsoon season in the Northeast region", he said in response to a question asked by Derek O'Brien.

But the conclusions of this study are based on only 10 days of model simulations, the minister added.