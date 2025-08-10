Students tie rakhi to CM Saini on Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with joy and enthusiasm at Sant Kabir Kutir on Saturday. On this occasion, the Vice Chairperson of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare and the Chief Minister’s wife, Suman Saini were also present.

On this special day, little girls from two government primary schools of Panchkula district and from the Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment in Raipur Rani, along with their teachers, tied Rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist as a symbol of love, trust, and protection. When the girls, dressed in school uniforms, tied colourful silk threads of affection on the Chief Minister’s wrist, he presented them with gifts and blessings. The CM interacted warmly with the girls, asking about their studies, sports activities, and future aspirations. He encouraged them to excel in education and to make a mark for themselves in society. Among them were 12 girls from Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Sector-26 and Sector-4, Panchkula city, and 8 girls from the Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Raipur Rani. Accompanying them were District Education Officer Sandhya Chhikara, District Science Specialist Pooja, District Cultural Coordinator Deepa Rani, and teachers from the respective schools. Women teachers also tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister.