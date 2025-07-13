Students should realise vision of developed India, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that students are the future of the nation and should play an active role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of building a developed India by staying away from drugs. The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh’ in Panchkula today to felicitate meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 at both state and district levels. On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated 275 students who had excelled in various streams at the state and district levels and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

He said that the Haryana government is continuously working to bring structural reforms in the field of education. In the past ten and a half years, significant progress has been made not only in school education but also in higher education. He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana’s double-engine government has been working towards establishing medical colleges in every district to ensure better healthcare facilities and address the shortage of doctors in the state. Medical colleges have already been established in 15 districts, and work is underway in the remaining districts. With the aim of promoting higher education among girls, the Haryana government has set up degree colleges within a 20-kilometre radius across the state so that girls do not have to travel far for their studies, he added.