Students can take shorter GRE from Friday onwards: ETS

NEW DELHI: Students can take the shorter Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) for admission to graduate, business and law programmes and schools in several countries from Friday onwards, according to Educational Testing Service (ETS).

The shorter GRE test time has been cut by nearly half and is now under two hours compared to almost four-hours previously. Official GRE scores will also be delivered to test takers even faster than before, in just 8-10 days after exam.

According to ETS, the GRE is now under two hours with quicker score reporting as a result of removal of analyse an argument task in the analytical writing section, reduced number of questions in the quantitative and verbal reasoning sections.