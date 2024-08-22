Students barred from participating in programmes not organised by school education department

Kolkata: Controversy erupted when an order came to the light preventing school students from participating in any programmes outside the school campus, except those organised by the West Bengal School Education Department.



The District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) of West Medinipur issued an order on Thursday to all the school’s headmasters under his jurisdiction, stating, “I have to inform him/her to take necessary action in respect of non-involvement of students in any programme outside the school campus except those organised by the School Education Department.”

While the official reason for the order remains unclear, many believe it is a tactic to prevent students from joining protests against the RG Kar incident.

General secretary of ‘Sikshanuragi aikya mancha’ Kinkar Adhikari said, “They are being used to promote government projects but cannot demand punishment for those guilty of such a huge social injustice? We demand the withdrawal of this directive.”

Some have questioned whether this order extends to competitions like sit-and-draw contests that are not organised by the School Education Department.