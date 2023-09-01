Student suicides serious issue: Prez

RAIPUR: President Draupadi Murmu launched Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya’s ‘Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Saal- 2023’ in Raipur on Thursday.



Speaking at the event, she expressed concern over the ‘very serious issue’ of students committing suicide, and urged all stakeholders to help them beat negative thinking and cope with study pressure in a positive way.

The saying ‘Chhattisgarhia Sable Badia’ has been there for centuries, and it is nothing but the truth expressed in words, said President Draupadi Murmu while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the annual project.

She said that including spirituality in life along with science and technology makes life better.

“Our new generation is very talented, but sometimes they get frustrated due to lack of patience.

It is important to make the new generation aware that if they work hard with patience and confidence in the field of their interest, then they will definitely succeed. Brahma Kumari family has been making sincere efforts to promote the importance of positive thinking and awareness among the masses.”

The President said that the Brahma Kumari family is doing a great job for the welfare of the entire humanity. She congratulated them for their efforts and contributions.

She said that on one hand, our country is touching new heights, hoisting the tricolor on the moon and creating records in international sports. On the other hand, the news of students suicide has come to light.

Reportedly, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives. She said that children are currently dealing with intense pressure of building a successful career. We should help them keep up the faith and positive attitude.

She said that the Brahmakumari organisation has helped in her spiritual journey as well. She told that she had resorted to the path of Bramhakumari, during a difficult time in her life, and she found

comfort there.

She said that today we all are living in the era of technology. Children are talking about artificial intelligence but it is also necessary to spend some time of the day away from mobile and delve deep into the self-awareness.