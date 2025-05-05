Stubble-burning fire spreads to two MP villages, woman dead

Chhatarpur: A woman was killed and about 40 houses were damaged when a fire lit in the fields to burn stubble spread through two villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, officials said.

The incident took place in Ramtoriya village panchayat area, about 100 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Jain said the fire from stubble burning spread through Chhulla and Majra Chirola villages.

About 30 houses in Majra Chirola and 10-15 houses of Chhulla were affected, he said.

Further, Gulab Bai Yadav (65) died due to burn injuries while two children were also injured but they are now out of danger, the official said.

Crops over a large area were also damaged before three fire tenders brought the blaze under control within four hours, the SDM said.

A survey of the damage has been completed, he said.

Tehsildar Kapil Sharma said strong winds caused the fire to spread.

Ram Swaroop Yadav, a villager, said wheat stored in houses after harvest was destroyed in several houses and agricultural equipment too was damaged.